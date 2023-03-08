Oil spill instills fear in Filipinos about tourism, livelihood going downhill

Local tourism has been hit hard by the oil spill from the MT Princess Empress sunken fuel tanker, residents of a central Philippine province said on Wednesday after officials announced fishing and swimming bans in the coastal town of Pola.



Carrying about 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil, the MT Princess Empress suffered engine trouble on February 28 in rough seas, according to the coast guard.

Although the current whereabouts of the ship remain obscure, she is presumably lying at about 366 meters below sea level off Oriental Mindoro province, albeit the Philippines’ environment ministry stressed this information deserved closer verification.

In tourism-heavily-dependent Pola, residents are gripped by concerns for their livelihoods.

“All the tourists that booked us for the summer season and the upcoming holy week have already canceled,” resort manager Marino Enriquez, 58, told Reuters. “The effects of the oil spill are huge… what will they do here, just look around?”

Thirty-four-year-old resort caretaker Rocela Lasak is also anxious about the dwindling of income as the spilled oil began washing up on the shores of Pola.

“Nobody is renting our cottages because of the restrictions on swimming [in the ocean], Lasac said. “There is no one checking in as there is a stench, and the sand is filled with oil.”

But it’s not just humans who will suffer in the aftermath of the disaster. Robert Medrano, Earth Island campaign manager and analyst, warned that the devastating effects of the oil spill could leave a mark on marine biodiversity that would last years and have a heavy impact on food supply to the locals.

“The marine protected areas where the fish lay eggs, if those are destroyed, we will lose the fish reserves in our ocean. It is possible that the fish will leave the area and not spawn there again and the fishermen will not have any catch,” said Medrano.

Concrete damage from the oil spill to marine wildlife has yet to be assessed.