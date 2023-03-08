Seoul approves Polish export of howitzers with S.Korean parts to Ukraine

South Korea’s government last year officially approved Poland’s export to Ukraine of Krab howitzers built with South Korean components, a South Korean official said on Wednesday.

Kim Hyoung-cheol, director of the Europe-Asia division of the International Cooperation Bureau, told Reuters that the technology control bureau of the South Korean Defence Ministry’s DAPA (Defence Acquisition Programme Administration) “reviewed and approved the transfer.”

“We reviewed all the documentation and possible issues inside the DAPA… then we made the decision to give out export license to Poland,” he said.

This is the first confirmation that the South Korean government authorised at least an indirect transfer of arms to Ukraine, which is fighting Russia, Reuters commented.

“Seoul officials have previously declined to comment on the Krabs, fuelling speculation over whether South Korea had formally agreed or was simply looking the other way,” Reuters wrote.

At the same time, Kim Hyoung-cheol said, that his government does not intend to send any weapons to Ukraine.

The Krab self-propelled howitzer is made by Huta Stalowa Wola, part of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) defence conglomerate, and combines the Korean K9 Thunder chassis, a Polish fire control system and France’s Nexter 52-calibre gun.

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Poland shipped 18 Krabs to the Ukrainians in May, and Kyiv and Warsaw signed orders for more.