Australia’s PM Albanese seeks deeper trade, investment, defense relations with India

During the first visit in five years by an Australian prime minister to India, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese seeks to reinforce ties between the two countries through deeper trade, investment, and defense relations.



It’s going to be a busy rest of the week for Albanese whose three-day visit precedes that of Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, another member of the so-called Quad grouping that seeks to curb China’s growing domination in the Indo-Pacific region.

Consisting of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, Quad’s next summit will take place in Sydney, next year.

Albanese kicks off his visit in the western city of Ahmedabad in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, where the two leaders will do some cricket diplomacy enjoying the opening of the fourth and final cricket test match between the two countries at the stadium named after Modi himself.

Today I’m bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. pic.twitter.com/XatHeg51l0

— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

An opportunity to get through with a mega economic deal

“​India and Australia share warm and friendly relations based on common values and democratic principles. The Strategic Partnership between the two countries was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June 2020,” the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement ahead of Albany’s visit, which is the first such official arrival by an Australian PM since 2017.

“Prime Minister Albanese’s visit is expected to provide further momentum to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” the statement read.

Albanese said in Sydney on Tuesday that Australia wanted “greater diversity in who we trade with – and greater variety in what we trade, meaning our economy is more resilient and more secure.”

We have an historic opportunity to strengthen our relationship with India, at a time of extraordinary growth and dynamism in our region.

Australia is a better place because of our large, diverse Indian-Australian community.

— Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

Last year saw the two countries sign a free trade agreement called the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) – the first India hammered out with a developed country in a decade. The deal brought about an immediate reduction of duty to zero on 96 percent of Indian exports to Australia in value and zero duty on 85 percent of Australia’s exports to India.

Still, a much larger Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement has been stuck in the making for over 10 years. Discussions began in 2011 but slid into a deadlock in 2016. They resurfaced in 2021 but a deal has yet proved to be elusive. Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell is a part of Albanese’s delegation and the visit is expected to provide an opportunity to step up the completion of the ambitious deal.

In 2021, bilateral trade was USD 27.5 billion and India vaunts its potential to nearly double to USD 50 billion in half a decade under the ECTA.

India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship. @AlboMP https://t.co/LvYSe3Fsdn

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

After cricket, an aircraft carrier and business

Following the game in Ahmedabad, Albanese will fly to Mumbai where he is expected to have the honor of becoming the first foreign leader to be given a tour of India’s indigenously produced aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Thursday. She was commissioned into the Indian Navy in September.

On Friday, the Albanese-Modi talks in New Delhi will mark the first meeting of the annual summit announced by the two countries last year. Judging by the remarks of Navdeep Suri, the former Indian high commissioner to Australia about how trade, investment, defense, education, and supply chains of critical minerals were important aspects of the relationship between the two countries, these topics will likely feature on the discussion table.

Accompanying Albanese, an Australian business delegation will participate in an Australia-India CEO Forum, which Suri said was encouraging.

“It is not just about a free-trade agreement, but also about investment. Australian companies have been, I believe, shy of investing in India. The same holds true for Australian superannuation funds,” he said.

Suri said the relationship was also critical in the context of Quad.

Quad FMs met in Delhi last week and while they denounced the seething tensions in the South and East China seas, along with the militarization of the disputed territories in the area, they did so without naming China.

The four Quad navies are scheduled to come together in August for the annual Malabar naval wargaming exercise, to be hosted by Australia for the first time.