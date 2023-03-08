Polish EU minister says attack on John Paul II is politically motivated

Poland’s EU minister has said that a report by a Polish broadcaster claiming the future Pope John Paul II concealed paedophilia cases by his subordinates while serving as archbishop of Krakow was “a political idea.”

On Monday, TVN24 aired ‘Franciszkanska 3,’ a report by journalist Marcin Gutowski, which investigated the cases of three priests: Boleslaw Sadus, Eugeniusz Surgent and Jozef Loranc.

The report alleged that the then Metropolitan of Krakow, Cardinal Karol Wojtyla, who later became Pope John Paul II, knew about cases of child sex abuse by the three priests under his authority but allowed them to continue working in the church and may even have helped to cover it up.

The report also included statements by Dutch journalist Ekke Overbeek, author of the book ‘Maxima Culpa.’

Reacting to the TVN24 report, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek told state-owned broadcaster TVP1 that “we are dealing with an attack on holiness, also on the Church, which for many years has historically been such a stronghold, the foundation of the (Polish) state.”

In his opinion, the report by “Hitting such strong foundations… is meant to overthrow social consent… cause polarisation, cause dispute.”

“This, of course, is a political idea, an attempt to break something in a society that agrees on such fundamental matters,” Szynkowski vel Sek said.

He added that John Paul II, regardless of whether someone is a believer or not, was an authority who contributed to the political change in Poland. He added that the activities of the Church and the Polish-born Pope helped to build the Solidarity social movement that overthrew communism.