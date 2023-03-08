Nearly half of Poles believe women face discrimination

Archiwum Turczyk/PAP

Close to 50 percent of Poles believe women are discriminated against in public and private life in Poland, a new opinion poll has found.

According to the IBRiS survey, published by private broadcaster Radio ZET on International Women’s Day (March 8), 45.7 percent of respondents had seen discrimination against women in politics and public life, and 41 percent in the workplace,

In business, discrimination against women was noticed by 39.5 percent of respondents and in private life by 33.7 percent.

The poll also showed that more female than male respondents believe women are discriminated against in Poland.

More than half of women surveyed (54 percent) said that representatives of their gender are discriminated against in both politics/public life and business. Among men, discrimination against women in politics/public life was noticed by 38 percent and in business by 25 percent.

Discrimination of women in the workplace was recognised by 50 percent of female respondents and by 31 percent of male respondents whereas discrimination of women in private life was noticed by 44 percent and 23 percent respectively.

The survey was run on March 3-4, 2023 on a nationwide sample of 1,100 people.