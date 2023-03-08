UK tells small-boat migrants they face detention and deportation

Britain has set out details of a new law barring the entry of asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the English Channel, which entails preventing them from claiming asylum and being deported either back to their homeland or to so-called safe third countries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping boat arrivals one of his five key priorities after the number of migrants arriving on the south coast of England soared to more than 45,000 last year, up 500 percent in the last two years.

Anger over the government’s passive stance on immigration has been a hot topic in British politics over the last decade and Sunak’s Conservatives hope that by taking a hard line they can rebuild their popularity as they trail the main opposition Labour party by around 20 percentage points in opinion polls.

The U.N.’s refugee agency said it was “profoundly concerned” by the proposals, which would deny people the right to asylum “no matter how genuine and compelling” individual cases may be.

The government said on the first page of the draft legislation that it may not be compatible with Britain’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights, meaning it could face legal challenges if made into law.

Sunak said he would do “whatever is necessary” to stop the small boats and was ready to fight any legal challenges, five years after the matter consistently arose in 2018.

“We’re up for the fight, I wouldn’t be standing here if we weren’t – but we’re actually confident that we will win,” he told a press conference.

The legislation will allow the detention of migrants without bail until they can be removed, interior minister Suella Braverman said, and those entering Britain illegally would no longer be able to use anti-slavery laws to try to block removal.

Only children, people who are considered too ill to fly or those at a “real risk of serious and irreversible harm” will be allowed to claim asylum in Britain.

Just under two-thirds of those who arrive on small boats are currently granted asylum or another form of humanitarian protection, interior ministry figures show.

From May to September 2022 Albanian nationals alone comprised 42 percent of small boat crossings, a country considered safe by the UK.

Legal wrangling

Opposition politicians and charities have questioned whether the latest plans would be any more effective than previous attempts in the last five years to deter people from making the crossing.

Labour’s home affairs spokesperson Yvette Cooper described the government’s announcement as another “Groundhog Day” and said it should be working with other countries to address the matter.

Last year, Britain agreed a deal to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 km) to Rwanda.

The first deportation flight was blocked by an injunction from the European Court of Human Rights. London’s High Court then ruled it lawful in December, but opponents are seeking to appeal that verdict.

Immigration under the Conservatives

Rishi Sunak’s government has plummeted in the opinion polls with some voting intention polls this year giving the leading opposition party, Labour as much as a 25 percent lead.

The Conservatives recognise remains one of the most contentious topics in the country, with surveys consistently showing that most of the population oppose more immigration. With the dramatic increase in arrivals of small boat migrants since 2018, 87 percent of whom were males in 2022, the topic has become a matter for national concern.

However, some political commentators have argued that the keen focus on small boat migrants detracts from Conservative Party’s approach to legal immigration, which has increasingly changed the demographics over the country during their time in office.

Legal immigration has been on the rise since the mid 1990’s, although in the last couple of years it has shot up and in 2022 the Conservative Party oversaw an unprecedented 1.1 million new arrivals to the country, which equated to a net migration of 560,000; figured which dwarf the 45,755 migrants who crossed the channel on small boats last year.