Japan’s workers eye bumper pay hike in closely watched union talks

With Japan’s big companies expected to deliver the largest pay rise in 26 years in next week’s “shunto” wage negotiations, Japanese workers are likely to rejoice from a new bumper pay hike but the extent to which it will help the country emerge from its deflationary doldrums remains uncertain.



The new measure gives policy makers some hope as to reaching the central bank’s two percent inflation target but the expected average salary hike of around three percent will likely include just a one percent increase in base pay. This renders attaining the said goal doubtful as the sustained wage that could be achieved may turn out to be not enough.

The outcome of “shunto” wage talks with unions, the majority of which conclude on March 15, will weigh on how soon the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could terminate its bond yield control policy under incoming governor Kazuo Ueda.

However the negotiations would end, it is their outcome that would put Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s flagship “new capitalism” policy through a test of fire. The policy aims to more widely distribute wealth among households by prodding firms to hike pay.

A crucial meeting out of the series of talks will be hosted by the government for business and union executives on March 15. This will be the first to be held in about eight years, the government’s top spokesperson said on Wednesday signaling Kishida’s focus on achieving wage hikes.

Japan has seen a stagnation of wages for nearly three decades. But with companies facing pressure to beat a labor crunch as well as to compensate employees for inflation exceeding the BOJ’s targets by far, hopes are high for change. Two Japanese flagship companies, namely the world’s largest car maker Toyota and gaming giant Nintendo have already acted to push up their employees’ wages. The car producer has already accepted a union demand for the biggest base salary growth in 20 years, while the game maker plans to lift base pay by 10 percent.

Big firms will offer on average pay rises of 2.85 percent for the financial year beginning in April – the fastest pace of increase since 1997, a survey by the Japan Economic Research Center (JERC) showed in January.

Within the gain will be a 1.08 percent rise in base pay and a 1.78 percent increase in additional salary based on seniority, it said.

With such hikes rolled out, Kishida’s calls for companies to offer annual wage hikes of three percent would be met. However, they would miss an ambitious goal of a five percent pay increase demanded by Japan’s labor umbrella Rengo.

Some analysts doubt whether smaller firms can follow suit, as stubbornly high raw material costs erode their margin.

While big sharks of the market seem capable of affording wage hikes, over 70 percent of small firms voiced no plans to do the same, according to a January poll by the Jonan Shinkin Bank and the Tokyo Shimbun newspaper.

Uncertainty bites with regard to whether companies will keep hiking wages as much next year and after.

Having hit a nearly 42-year high of 4.3 percent in January, core consumer inflation in Japan’s capital Tokyo, which works as a leading indicator of nationwide trends, slackened to 3.3 percent in February.

The expectations of the BOJ are that core consumer inflation would slow back below its 2 percent target towards the year-end, which will take some pressure off firms to keep hiking pay next year.

“Certainly, wages are expected to swing upward considerably in this year’s spring wage talks, but this will be very transitory,” said former BOJ board member Takahide Kiuchi, who is now executive economist at Nomura Research Institute.

“A virtuous cycle between wages and prices is unlikely,” he said of the chance Japan can achieve a combination of rising prices and higher wages – a condition the BOJ sees crucial in heading for an exit from its ultra-loose policy.

The talk of the town in markets is that the BOJ will end its unpopular bond yield control policy soon after Kishida’s BOJ chief nominee Ueda takes the helm in April.