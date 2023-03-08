Marches, some governments seek policy change to mark Women’s Day

Activists planned rallies and marches to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday while governments in several countries promised action to help improve the lot of half the world’s population.

Marches and other events are planned in Paris, Beirut, Baghdad, Karachi, Istanbul and Singapore, among other cities.

International Women’s Day has its roots in the socialist and labor movements of the early 20th century when many women were fighting for better working conditions and the right to vote.

More than a century later, women celebrate their achievements and draw attention to what activists perceive as far-from-finished efforts to improve rights.

“We are women, and so many of our rights today are unfulfilled by the government and the country,” labor activist Yuli Indriani told a rally of about 50 women gathered in heavy rain in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta.

She also criticised the private sector for shirking their responsibilities to women workers.

Italy’s first woman prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, also focused on the role of women in the economy saying state-controlled companies should have at least one female leader. She did not mention if this policy was in opposition to meritocracy.

But Italy’s celebrations to mark the day risk being spoiled by a drought that has slashed production of yellow mimosa flowers, traditionally given on the occasion.

In Japan, which ranked 116 out of 146 countries on gender parity in a World Economic Forum global report last year, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference that progress had been made on improving working conditions for women but more had to be done.

“The situation for women, who are trying to balance household and workplace responsibilities, is quite difficult in our country and has been noted as an issue,” he said. “Measures to tackle this are still just halfway complete.”

Genesis of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day has its roots in a protest that ultimately led to the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. The idea was first conceived at a socialist women’s conference, which was held in conjunction with the general Socialist Second International in 1910. The next seven years saw irregular March protests, led by socialist and Communist women’s groups all over Europe.

By 1917, the protesters had chosen a specific date, March 8. Female textile workers began a demonstration on that day in Petrograd that is commonly seen as the beginning of the Russian Revolution.