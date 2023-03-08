The battle of Bakhmut is the focus of this episode of Rock Rachon with former SEAL Team SIX commander and conflict correspondent Chuck Pfarrer as its guest talking about how Russian forces, and especially the criminals from the Wagner group attacking the city, are losing more and more troops.
Rock Rachon 08.03
The battle of Bakhmut is the focus of this episode of Rock Rachon with former SEAL Team SIX commander and conflict correspondent Chuck Pfarrer as its guest talking about how Russian forces, and especially the criminals from the Wagner group attacking the city, are losing more and more troops.