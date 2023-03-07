Kyiv ‘absolutely not involved’ in NS explosions: Zelenskyy’s aide

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that Kyiv was “absolutely not involved” in last year’s attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines and has no information as to what happened.

A New York Times report on Tuesday cited U.S. officials suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group was responsible for the blasts in September 2022, seven months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or any other Ukrainian government officials were behind the attacks which spewed natural gas into the Baltic Sea, the newspaper wrote, citing U.S. officials.

“Without a doubt, Ukraine is absolutely not involved in the excesses on the pipelines,” Mykhailo Podolyak said in a statement to Reuters. “It does not make the slightest bit of sense.”

Although I enjoy collecting amusing conspiracy theories about 🇺🇦 government, I have to say: 🇺🇦 has nothing to do with the Baltic Sea mishap and has no information about "pro-🇺🇦 sabotage groups". What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines? "They sank," as they say in RF itself…

He added that Ukraine has no information on who was involved but speculated that, what he called Russian efforts to destabilize the region, might have been to blame.

“Starting from the first day of construction on the pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, Ukraine repeatedly drew the attention of its Western partners to the sharply growing strategic risks for the security of Europe carried by the realization of this project,” Podolyak said.

Denmark, Germany and Sweden said last month that their investigations have not as yet concluded. The United States and Britain said on Tuesday they were waiting on those findings.

“We need to let these investigations conclude and only then should we be looking at what follow-on actions might or may not be appropriate,” said White House spokesperson John Kirby.

Germany announced on Tuesday it had taken note of the New York Times report but that its own investigation has not been forthcoming with results thus far. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson both declined to comment on the New York Times report during a news conference in Stockholm.