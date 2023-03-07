Western intelligence services say that for every Ukrainian soldier that falls in Bakhmut, Russia loses at least five. Meanwhile, the U.S. based Institute for the Study of War points out how the Russians have failed to surround the city, and talk is brewing among Russian bloggers of a Ukrainian counterattack.
Military Mind 07.03
Western intelligence services say that for every Ukrainian soldier that falls in Bakhmut, Russia loses at least five. Meanwhile, the U.S. based Institute for the Study of War points out how the Russians have failed to surround the city, and talk is brewing among Russian bloggers of a Ukrainian counterattack.