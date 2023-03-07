Georgian police clashes with protesters against ‘foreign agents’ law

Georgian police made use of tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters on Tuesday in central Tbilisi after parliament gave its initial backing to a draft law on “foreign agents” which critics say represents an authoritarian shift imperiling the South Caucasus country’s hopes of European Union membership.



The law, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to have to register as “foreign agents” otherwise face substantial fines.

Critics have said it is reminiscent of a 2012 law in Russia that has since been used to crack down on dissent.

Protests continue in #Georgia against the law on "foreign agents," which was adopted today by MPs in its first reading.

There are thousands of people in the streets of #Tbilisi. The police are trying to disperse the protesters with water cannon and tear gas. pic.twitter.com/QZBuu18LSf

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 7, 2023

Reuters journalists in Tbilisi saw protesters angrily remonstrating with police armed with riot shields who then used tear gas and water cannons to disperse them. Protesters suffering from the effects of tear gas were being tended to on the steps outside the parliament building.

Some demonstrators threw plastic bottles and fireworks at police, a Reuters witness said.

🔥🇬🇪 The demonstrators gathered in front of the #Georgian Parliament in #Tbilisi to protest against a law that, according to its critics, is inspired by #Russian legislation. #Molotov cocktails threw into police as an answer to water guns and tear gas.#Georgia #Russia #Protest pic.twitter.com/Wb4rbYmYAZ

— Intermarium 24 (@intermarium24) March 7, 2023

The ruling party, which says it wants Georgia to join the European Union, has accused critics of the bill, of opposing the Georgian Orthodox Church, one of the country’s most respected and influential institutions.

On Monday, a committee hearing on the law ended in a physical brawl in parliament, as the chairman of the legislature’s legal affairs committee appeared to physically strike the leader of the opposition United National Movement, which opposes the bill.

A large demonstration in Tbilisi, Georgia – people continue protesting against the "foreign agents" legislation. Clashes with police have been reported.

This law will require organizations with 20+% funding from overseas to register as "foreign agents", similar to Russian law). pic.twitter.com/VdvIv7jSeN

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 7, 2023

More than 60 civil society organizations and media outlets have said they will not comply with the bill if it is signed into law.

Georgia’s government has in recent years faced criticism from observers, who say the country is drifting towards authoritarianism. In June, the EU declined to grant Georgia candidate status alongside Moldova and Ukraine, citing stalled political and judicial reforms.