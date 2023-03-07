Parliament rejects abortion bill on first reading

The proposed new laws were voted down in a 300-to-99 vote with 27 abstentions.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, on Tuesday voted down a bill tightening abortion laws on its first reading.

The bill, which among other measures sought to introduce penalties for the public propagation of abortion options, both in Poland and abroad, was filed to the Sejm in December of last year by the Life and Family Foundation led by anti-abortion activist Kaja Godek.

The proposed new laws were voted down in a 300-to-99 vote with 27 abstentions.

Under Polish law, abortion is allowed only in two situations: when the pregnancy poses a threat to the woman’s life or health, or when the pregnancy resulted from a prohibited act such as rape or incest.