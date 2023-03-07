Bangladesh: explosion in crowded market area leaves over a dozen dead

At least 17 people were killed and several others left injured in an explosion at a crowded market area in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Tuesday, local authorities reported.



The blast occurred inside a seven-story building, causing heavy damage to two floors, fire service official Dinomoni Sharma added.

The cause of the blast was unclear he said, adding that the death toll may rise as rescue operations were ongoing.

Images from the scene showed extensive damage to the building and nearby structures, with items earlier inside the shops piled up on the street. Some pedestrians were hurt by the falling rubble and broken glass.

The incident follows the death of three people in a suspected gas explosion in Dhaka on Sunday.

Moreover, seven people were killed and several injured on Saturday when a fire broke out following an explosion at an oxygen plant in the south-eastern part of the country.