Polish opposition blames media instead of perpetrator for boy’s suicide

Magdalena Filiks, an MP for Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s largest opposition party, reported last week on social media that her son had committed suicide. The Civic Platform politicians and opposition-favored media right away adopted a narrative that swiftly spread abroad, blaming public media journalists for the tragedy.



The boy had been a victim of pedophilia in the past, the perpetrator of which was Krzysztof F., an LGBT activist and a former attorney for Marshal of the Zachodniopomorskie Province affiliated with PO.

Since Ms. Filiks announced this tragic news, the media closely tied to opposition politicians in Poland launched a campaign of reprisal against public media journalists from the country that reported on the matter. They accused them of publicizing certain details of the case which allegedly led to the identification of the boy and led to him taking his own life.

This narrative was “adopted” by some of the Western media, including The Washington Post.

“The 15-year-old boy killed himself after state TV and radio revealed some details about his case. While they did not name him directly, enough details were provided in the reports to make him identifiable by the public,” the daily wrote, entirely missing the truth.

In fact, the first person to reveal that the high-profile Krzysztof F. case involved a child of a Civic Platform member from Szczecin, north-western Poland, was the party’s MP Piotr Borys on TVP Info, on December 30, 2022.

“The children harmed by him [Krzysztof F.] are the children of one of our Civic Platform members… I stress again, this is the family of a member of the Civic Platform,” Borys said, being the first to reveal that the case regarded a member of a politician’s family.

It is the perpetrator who is guilty

“Every harmed child is our failure, each of us, our society, our civilization. It must be a warning and a lesson, not a tool for spreading hatred,” Poland’s Children’s Ombudsman Mikołaj Pawlak wrote in a statement on the matter in reference to the ongoing vilification of public media journalists by the Polish opposition.

Ultimately, it is the perpetrator who is responsible for the child’s tragedy and not the media whose duty it is to report on such regrettable stories.