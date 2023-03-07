Emirates support Ukraine, Polish president says

Duda said Ukraine was among the topics discussed during his earlier talks with Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Marcin Obara/PAP

The United Arab Emirates support Ukraine, Poland’s president said on Tuesday in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi.

Andrzej Duda told reporters that the Emirates provide Ukraine with political and financial support, and are also active in furthering the exchange of war prisoners between Ukraine and Russia.

Duda said Ukraine was among the topics discussed during his earlier talks with Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“We spoke about Ukraine. I thanked him for (the Emirates’ – PAP) help regarding power generators – this was no small sum… (the Emirates – PAP) also support Ukraine politically,” Duda said.