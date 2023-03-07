Verdicts on opposition leaders confirm Belarus is a regime says Duda

According to the Polish president, the verdicts confirm that "we are dealing with a regime which has crushed social protests whose participants demanded a fair presidential election."

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said that the sentencing by a Belarusian court of opposition leaders Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Pavel Latushko to 15 and 18 years in prison, respectively, shows that a regime is operating in Minsk.

“The regime which has been conducting a policy aimed at enslaving its own people,” Duda said during his visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

“This is another verdict showing that there is no freedom in Belarus, that this is an authoritarian country where the authorities have no social legitimacy,” the president told reporters.

Both sentences were passed in absentia. Tsikhanouskaya and Latushko had earlier left Belarus to avoid further persecution by the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president.

Tsikhanouskaya attracted world attention for participating in Belarus’s 2020 presidential election, in which she is said to have defeated Lukashenko. However, the official exit polls gave the election to Lukashenko with over 80 percent of the vote.

The election result, commonly believed to have been rigged, provoked mass demonstrations across the country, which were brutally suppressed by the security forces.

Latushko, a close associate of Tsikhanouskaya, is a former Belarusian diplomat and culture minister.

According to the Polish president, the verdicts confirm that “we are dealing with a regime which has crushed social protests whose participants demanded a fair presidential election.”

“This is a regime which passes sentences on people who are brave enough to say what the situation in their country looks like,” he said, adding that “Poland does not accept this.”