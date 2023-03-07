Ten more Leopards for Ukraine this week says defence minister

According to Błaszczak, the Polish defence industry is also ready to produce the required spare parts, but only the manufacturer, the German company Rheinmetall, has all the necessary documentation.

Poland will deliver the remaining 10 of 14 Leopard tanks it promised to give to Ukraine this week, the defence minister announced on Tuesday.

It gave Ukraine four of its German-made Leopards during the visit of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to Kyiv on February 24.

Ukraine has been asking the West to supply it with modern main battle tanks for a number of months, arguing they would help give its forces a decisive edge in its war with Russia.

“Poland will deliver 10 Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine this week,” Mariusz Błaszczak, Polish defence minister, told a press briefing on Tuesday before leaving to Stockholm for a meeting of EU defence ministers.

He added that Poland is ready to establish a service hub for the tanks handed over to Ukraine at the Bumar-Łabędy military equipment producing plant in southern Poland, but at the moment the main problem is the lack of spare parts.

Błaszczak said that he will talk about the issue with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Stockholm later in the day.

“I expect Minister Pistorius to influence German industry so that spare parts for Leopards are supplied. This is a challenge facing Germany, Poland, Canada, basically all countries, but of course this problem can be solved only by Germany, by the German defence industry,” he said.

According to Błaszczak, the Polish defence industry is also ready to produce the required spare parts, but only the manufacturer, the German company Rheinmetall, has all the necessary documentation.

He also said that as part of the “tank coalition” formed by Poland, in addition to Poland’s 14 Leopard 2A4s, the planned Ukrainian tank battalion will also include eight Norwegian and Canadian tanks, six Spanish tanks and support vehicles that will be delivered by Finland.