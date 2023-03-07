Fisticuffs unfold in Georgia parliament over ‘Russian-inspired’ foreign agent law

Fists and palms were flying in the Georgian parliament where lawmakers literally clashed during a Monday parliamentary committee debate about a bill on “foreign agents” which critics say is composed to mirror draconian legislation in neighboring Russia.

The fisticuffs unfolded after the chairman of the chamber’s legal affairs committee appeared to slap the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, which opposes the bill.

Last month, the governing Georgian Dream bloc said that it supported the legislation, which still needs to pass other approval stages before it can become law.

Under the law, organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas would have to register as “foreign agents” and submit to monitoring by the justice ministry, or else face hefty fines.

Critics have highlighted how the bill resembles a 2012 Russian law, which has been consistently expanded since then and used as a pretext to clamp down on Russian civil society and independent media. They have cast the law as symbolic of an authoritarian shift in Georgia.

“The Russian legislation that now is proposed in parliament is against Georgia’s national interests, against our European aspirations,” said Irakli Pavlenishvili, a civil rights activist and opposition politician. “The whole international community and Georgian community agrees on this topic”.

More than 60 civil society organizations and media outlets said in February that they would not comply with the new “foreign agent” legislation if it becomes law.