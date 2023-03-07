Wanted Norwegian criminals detained in Poland

Gdańsk police officers from the Provincial Police Headquarters detained two dangerous Norwegians suspected of serious crimes, police said in a press release. The men were arrested and will be handed over to Norwegian services.

Recently, the Norwegian justice system asked the Polish police for help in detaining two Norwegian citizens wanted on arrest warrants, local police reported.

Norwegian services earlier informed the Polish police that the suspects might be hiding in the Pomorskie province. These individuals were said to be dangerous, armed and wanted for a violent crime.

The 31- and 32-year-old Norwegian citizens were suspected of beating the man causing severe injuries.

Lightning fast operation

The Gdańsk police located the two Norwegians in a hotel just two hours after they were informed about their stay in Poland. The wanted men were caught by surprise, one of them was aggressive which prompted the police officers to overpower him by force.

The men were taken to a room for detainees. Police officers also secured their car and other belongings.

The suspects will remain in custody until they are handed over to Norwegian law enforcement authorities, local police have said.