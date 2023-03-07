Filipinos organise themselves to clean up massive oil spill

Volunteers and coast guard personnel rushed to the beach of Mindoro Island on Tuesday to try and clean up a devastating oil spill that has washed up on the shores of the island staining most of the nearby terrain.

Wearing full personal protective equipment, more than 40 residents and coast guard personnel in the town of Pola worked to wipe thick sludge off rocks that lined the shore and collected sacks of washed up debris covered in oil.

Scenes from the town of Pola in Oriental Mindoro, a week after MT Princess Empress, a tanker carrying 800,000 liters of oil – capsized.

More on the oil spill in the Verde Island Passage here:

Photos by Jilson Tiu.

— Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (@CEEDphilippines) March 7, 2023

“The oil is really thick and the smell is strong,” volunteer Maribel Famadico said. “Many are feeling unwell because of the stench,” she added.

The oil spill

A tanker called MT Princess Empress was en route to Iloilo province in central Philippines with 20 crew members and about 800,000 litres of industrial fuel oil on board when it suffered engine trouble on February 28 in rough seas, according to the coast guard.

The Philippine Coast Guard says the length of the oil spill off Mindoro island has shrunk to 3 km from 6 km yesterday. It may be a sign that the bulk of it is diesel from its operational tank rather than industrial oil it was carrying.

— Barnaby Lo 吳宗鴻 (@barnabychuck) March 3, 2023

The ship sank and is believed to be approximately 365 metres below sea level, however, the information still needed to be verified, the environment ministry said in a statement on Monday.

About 36,000 hectares of coral reef, mangroves and sea-grass were potentially in danger of being affected by the oil slick, according to marine scientists at the University of the Philippines.

“This might take a while because there is still a lot (of oil)… we can’t tell when we will finish,” Famadico said.