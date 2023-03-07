Japan experiences yet another failure of its new H3 rocket launch

Japan’s new medium-lift rocket failed while on its debut flight in space on Tuesday. Controllers issued a destruct command, after the launcher’s second-stage engine did not ignite as planned.

Japan’s first new model in three decades, the 57-metre tall H3 rocket, flew from the Tanegashima space port in a live-streamed broadcast posted on social media by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

The Live stream of the first H3 Launch Vehicle (#H3 TF1) with Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3 (ALOS-3) onboard has just started now. Please join us on our JAXAChannel!https://t.co/nUzFPrQ6gj

— JAXA(Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) (@JAXA_en) March 7, 2023

However, upon reaching space, the rocket’s second-stage engine failed to ignite, forcing mission officials to manually destroy the vehicle 14 minutes into the flight.

“It was decided the rocket could not complete its mission, so the destruct command was sent,” JAXA said in a statement adding that the debris would have fallen into the ocean east of the Philippines.

VIDEO: Japan's next-generation H3 rocket failed after liftoff on Tuesday, with the space agency issuing a destruct command after concluding the mission could not succeed pic.twitter.com/0vnaPBcKVg

— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 7, 2023

Science and Technology Minister Keiko Nagaoka said in a statement that the government had established a task force to investigate the “very regrettable” failure.

Second fail within a month

The failed attempt followed an aborted launch last month, when the same H3 rocket failed to lift off on February 17 because two secondary booster engines strapped to the side of the space vehicle didn’t ignite.

After the aborted launch JAXA pointed out in a statement to the public that the Japanese government will create a special task force to investigate the causes of the failure.

Japan’s H3 rocket, the country’s first new medium-lift launcher in three decades, failed to lift off on Friday because two secondary booster engines strapped to the side of the space vehicle didn’t ignite https://t.co/Ywa7T8eASu

— CNN International (@cnni) February 17, 2023

Space exploration competitiveness

The H3 rocket was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite, which was also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

China gets involved in space race 2.0

China is building a new generation manned carrier rocket expected to make its debut launch in 2027. The new rocket is being developed to launch the…

see more

“The H3 is extremely important to ensure our access to space and to ensure we are competitive,” JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa told reporters.

H3 builder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries estimated that the H3’s cost per launch will be half that of its predecessor, the H-II, helping it win business in a global launch market increasingly dominated by SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

In a report published in September, the Center for Strategic and International Studies put the cost of a Falcon 9 launch to low Earth orbit at USD 2,600 per kilogramme. The equivalent price tag for the H-II is USD 10,500.

Furthermore, as part of Japan’s deepening cooperation with the United States, the country will also eventually carry cargo to the Gateway lunar space station that NASA plans to build as part of its programme to return people to the moon, including Japanese astronauts.