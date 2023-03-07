Polish economy doing well says industry lobby head

Poland’s economy is doing “surprisingly well” despite the negative effects of the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine war, the head on an industry lobby has said.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday that Poland’s budget deficit was much lower than planned in 2022, and reached PLN 12.4 billion (EUR 2.63 billion) in comparison to the originally planned PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.37 billion).

Last year’s general government deficit amounted to 3 percent of GDP and was also lower compared to expectations, according to Morawiecki.

The president of the Union of Entrepreneurs and Employers (ZPP) Cezary Kazmierczak told PAP on Tuesday that if the preliminary data provided by the prime minister are confirmed, “it will mean that public finances are very stable.”

He added that Poland also has very low unemployment, high industrial production and that all forecasts show that the country will avoid recession.

“Taking into account the blows that the Polish economy has received, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Russia’s energy attack on Europe, the Polish economy is doing surprisingly well,” Kazmierczak said.