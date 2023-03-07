Football: PSG’s Neymar set to miss rest of season following ankle injury

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar has been ruled out for the remainder of the season as he requires ankle surgery, after being taken off on a stretcher during PSG’s 4-3 home win over Lille on February 19.

The club released a statement saying Neymar has suffered several “instances of instability in his right ankle” in recent years and surgery is necessary to “avoid a major risk of recurrence”.

PSG revealed it will be three to four months before he can resume training.

Neymar has suffered a number of injury problems with his right foot over the past few years.

He missed two of Brazil’s matches at the 2022 World Cup after being injured in their opening group match against Serbia.

The 31-year-old also missed the 2019 Copa America after suffering torn ligaments in his right ankle and was out for several weeks in 2021 with a similar injury.

He has notched up 13 goals and 10 assists in league football this season.

The Parisians sit eight points clear at the top of the league, as Ligue 1 appears to be developing into yet another procession for the current champions.

They face Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday, requiring a win to overturn the 1-0 defeat from the first leg.

Some experts have suggested that Neymar’s absence may prove to be a blessing in disguise, given his, plus Messi and Mbappe’s, lack of willingness to defend.

Coach Christophe Galtier may feel unburdened with the pressure to play all three stars and be able to strike a better balance in the starting XI, which has consistently looked incapable of resisting Europe’s strongest teams in the latter stages of Champions League ties.