Rock Rachon 06.03
In this episode of Rock Rachon, the show’s guest, journalist and activist Joe Lindsley leads viewers through bombed-out apartments of the once-peaceful city of Kharkiv. The second guest, an economist, researcher, and public policy expert, Mr. Edward Hunter Christie talks about the great game the U.S. is playing against China and Russia.