World News 06.03

The Lukashenka’s regime continues with its sentencing of Belarusian oppositionists. A court loyal to Minsk has sentenced the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, along with four other opposition figures to many years of prison. Meanwhile, for over a year now barely a day goes by in Ukraine without the scars of Russian war crimes.



Today’s episode’s guest was Dr. Tymofiy Mylovanov, an advisor at the Office of President Zelenskyy, with whom we discussed the potential transfer of assets of Russian oligarchs for the reconstruction of Ukraine.