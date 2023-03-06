Newly uncovered emails obtained by House Republicans investigating the origins of the virus reveal that Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned a scientific paper in February 2020 to disprove the theory that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.

The emails suggest that Fauci had a significant role in shaping the scientific narrative around the origins of the virus. They show that he had final approval on the paper, titled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2,” which was written four days after he and his boss, Dr. Francis Collins, held a call with the paper’s four authors to discuss reports that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan lab and “may have been intentionally genetically manipulated.”

The paper was then published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine on February 17, 2020.

The emails also reveal that Fauci cited the paper as evidence that the lab leak theory was implausible, while pretending that he did not know the authors.

In a press conference held on April 17, 2020, Fauci told reporters that “a group of highly qualified evolutionary virologists” had written a paper that found the virus’s mutations were “totally consistent with a jump of a species from an animal to a human.”

When asked if the virus could have come from a Chinese lab, Fauci said that the research paper disproving the theory would be available and that he did not have the authors’ names at the time.

However, the newly released emails show that Fauci was intimately involved in the writing of the paper and had encouraged its authors to disprove the lab leak theory. In an email to Fauci, the paper’s co-author Dr. Kristian Andersen said that he had been “prompted” to write the paper by Fauci with the goal of “disproving” the lab leak theory.

The revelation has led to accusations that Fauci misled the public by downplaying the possibility that the virus was leaked from a lab. Critics argue that Fauci’s actions were designed to protect the reputation of the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO), which had initially downplayed the possibility of a lab leak.

The WHO conducted an investigation into the origins of the virus earlier this year but was criticized for its close ties to the Chinese government and its failure to fully investigate the possibility of a lab leak. In May 2021, President Biden called for a new investigation into the origins of the virus, including the possibility that it could have escaped from a lab.

The newly released emails have given fresh impetus to calls for a more thorough investigation into the origins of the virus. Some lawmakers have called for Fauci to resign, arguing that he has lost his credibility and that his actions have damaged public trust in the scientific community. Others have called for a full investigation into the role of the NIH and the WHO in the early stages of the pandemic.

The question of why Fauci went to such lengths to obscure the origins of COVID-19 is a major focus of the GOP-led committee investigating the pandemic. The investigation is ongoing, and further revelations may emerge in the coming weeks and months.