USA Powerlifting ordered to allow men to compete in women’s division

After losing an anti-discrimination lawsuit last week, USA Powerlifting is being forced to include biological men who identify as women in the women’s divisions.

A Minnesota state court ruled the organization must revise its policy within two weeks and allow transgender women (born as males) to compete in women’s categories. They are being called to “cease and desist from all unfair discriminatory practices,” which in this case means limiting inclusion based on gender identity.

“The harm is in making a person pretend to be something different, the implicit message being that who they are is less than,” the ruling says in part. “That is the very essence of separation and segregation, and it is what the [Minnesota Human Rights Act] prohibits.”

The original complaint was filed in 2019 by JayCee Cooper, a trans-identifying man who accused the organization of violating the state’s Human Rights Act by barring men from female competitions. Cooper filed a lawsuit against USA Powerlifting in state court in 2021.

The athlete responded to the verdict, saying, “I feel mostly relief. I think we needed a win here, and it feels good to get that.”

USA Powerlifting may appeal this decision. “Our position has been aimed at balancing the needs of cis- and transgender women whose capacities differ significantly in purely strength sports,” the organization’s president, Larry Maile, said in a statement.

“We have received a summary judgment decision from the Court finding us liable for discrimination. We respectfully disagree with the Court’s conclusions. We are considering all of our options, including appeal,” Maile continued.

For years, the transgender sports issue has been a hot topic. Lia Thomas, a trans-identifying man who competed in the women’s division at University of Pennsylvania, made headlines for slamming records.

Swimming and powerlifting are not the only sports that have been controversial. There has been discussion regarding how and when to include trans-identifying athletes in sports such as surfing, cycling, basketball, running, track and field, and ice skating.

Although most organizations seem reluctant to create new leagues for trans-identifying individuals, boxing has already done so. According to World Boxing Council officials, a new category for transgender fighters is to be created in 2023.