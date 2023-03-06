EU closer to joint arms-buying for aiding Ukraine but hurdles remain

The European Union is moving closer to jointly procuring ammunition to support Ukraine’s battle against Russia, while also restocking its members’ own supplies. However, critical issues such as funding and scale are yet to be resolved.

EU defense ministers will meet this week to discuss plans to supply 155-millimeter ammunition to Ukraine and the order of more munitions collectively.

Estonia’s Defense Minister, Hanno Pevkur, who has been pushing for the EU to order millions of shells, believes that ministers will reach a “political consensus” to pursue joint procurement when they meet in Stockholm on Wednesday. However, issues such as funding and scale are still up for debate.

Pevkur insisted that EU members could not rely on funds already committed for military aid to Ukraine and that “new money” was necessary. Both sides in Ukraine are firing thousands of artillery shells daily, but Russia has the capacity to fire thousands more due to larger supplies.

Officials have stated that the sending of shells to Ukraine has depleted stockpiles of Kyiv’s allies, though exact levels here are unknown.

The joint procurement would be a significant step in EU integration as defense procurement has traditionally been the responsibility of individual member governments. EU officials are focusing their procurement ideas on artillery shells for now, rather than weaponry, since Ukraine has identified them as a particularly urgent need and they are more straightforward to produce than complex weapons systems.

The joint procurement is part of a three-track plan by EU institutions to be discussed by ministers in Stockholm. The first step is to encourage EU countries to donate more ammunition to Kyiv immediately, while the second part is the fast-track procedure to sign contracts with manufacturers of 155 mm shells in EU countries and Norway. The third part foresees using EU money to help European arms companies boost capacity and efficiency.

After the Stockholm talks, EU officials hope the plan can be firmed up for a foreign and defense ministers’ meeting on March 20 and finalized at an EU summit later that week.