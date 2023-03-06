Prominent Belarusian dissident and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Ales Bialiatski has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Belarusian regime. The conviction has drawn voices of protest from around the world. A number of Bialiatski’s associates were under trial alongside him.
Eastern Express 06.03
