Disabled persons and their caregivers demand higher social pensions

"Persons with disabilities have filed a citizens' draft on a monthly social pension with the Sejm and demand that it should be reviewed during its sitting starting on Tuesday," Iwona Hartwich, a Civic Coalition (KO) parliamentary caucus MP, told reporters on Monday.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Caregivers along with their adult children with disabilities have resumed their protest in parliament demanding that a draft on a social pension should be debated during the forthcoming sitting of the Sejm, lower house of parliament.

Hartwich warned that the protest would continue, “just like in 2014 and 2018,” until the Sejm started to debate the bill.

Under the draft, signed by nearly 200,000 people, the social pension of an adult with disabilities should be equal with the lowest wage in the national economy, namely PLN 3,490 (EUR 742.6). At present, adults with special needs receive PLN 1,217 (EUR 259) a month.

“We have resumed our protest. I had also taken part in the protests in 2018 and 2014,” Hartwich, whose son had also been taking part in the protest, said.