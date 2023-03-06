Poland ready to share experience in agri–food sector says Duda in Qatar

On Monday, Duda took part in a panel discussion on agriculture and rural development at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha, capital of Qatar.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland is an example of the success that can be achieved through investments in agri–food sector and is ready to share its experiences with the world’s poorest countries, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, told a UN conference in Qatar.

On Monday, Duda took part in a panel discussion on agriculture and rural development at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha, capital of Qatar.

He said that ensuring the supply of grain, drinking water, fresh food products, and the efficient functioning of supply chains between Europe and Africa and the Middle East is currently hampered by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Therefore, it is so important to support the least developed countries in agricultural and rural development so that they could ensure their own food security,” Duda added.

According to him, Poland which is the fifth-largest food producer in the European Union with a 10.5 percent share in EU production “stands as an example of success that can be achieved by investing in agriculture and modernisation of the agri–food sector.”

Duda argued that the least developed countries should be helped with implementing various solutions to modernise their domestic agri-food sectors, including artificial intelligence tools, navigation systems, satellite images and digital platforms for farmers.

He announced that Poland was ready to share its “experience and capacities in the agri–food sector” with the world’s poorest countries.

“The example of Poland is proof of how important the modernisation of the agri-food sector is for the whole economy” Duda said. “Poland has a lot to offer, from finished products to know-how, which we are ready to share in order to jointly develop our economic relations.”

Duda also pointed out that Poland already “actively engages in supporting entrepreneurship in the least developed countries, increasing their energy efficiency, seeking also to improve their water infrastructure and protect their biodiversity.”

“As president of Poland, I once again pledge our readiness to support you through our enterprises, which have adequate experience in modernising the sector and expanding their presence on foreign market,” he said.

In Doha, Duda also met with Mozambique’s Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane and with Rwanda’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente. The talks focused on cooperation with Africa and support for Ukraine.”

After the end of working visit to Qatar, Duda was scheduled to travel later on Monday to the United Arab Emirates will where he will stay until Wednesday.