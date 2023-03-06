Russians execute Ukrainian POW for ‘Glory to Ukraine’ salute

Russian soldiers executed an unarmed Ukrainian military man – a prisoner of war – for the words “Glory to Ukraine.” The video of this crime has appeared on various social media.



Ukrainska Pravda, a Ukrainian online newspaper, wrote on Monday, that it is unclear where and when the video was made.

‼️ WARNING: very sensetive content

Genocidal russians shoot Ukrainian POW for saying "Glory to Ukraine", while filming all of this.#RussiaIsATerroristState #RussiaIsANaziState #WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/hRDEunwnuq

— Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) March 6, 2023

The video shows a military officer being taken into Russian captivity. As he utters the words “Glory to Ukraine,” a Russian military officer shoots him with a machine gun.

Andriy Yermak, the head of the Cabinet of the Ukrainian President, referred to the murder assuring that “for every crime, there will be a payback.”

“The murder of a man who was taken prisoner is yet another example [of the Russian war crimes in Ukraine]. It is also an example of their [Russians’] national wickedness and weakness,” he wrote on Telegram.

Sergej Sumlenny, political scientist and Eastern Europe expert, has referred to the video on social media in hailing the killed soldier a hero.