EC official found taking Qatar-paid trips, Commission denies any corruption

The European Commission denied any corruption after the European ombudsman on Monday sought clarification as to why a senior official had taken several business trips paid for by Qatar.



Henrik Hololei, the director general of the Commission’s transport unit (DG MOVE), flew business class for free on Qatar Airways several times between 2015 and 2021, Politico revealed last week.

Spokespersons for the EU executive said the decisions to accept the trips were made in accordance with existing procedures, which required the official to approve his own trips.

Emily O’Reilly, who is the European Ombudsman, asked in a letter to the Commission head Ursula von der Leyen published on Monday, about such business trips and said there is renewed scrutiny in light of the parliament scandal.

O’Reilly said Hololei’s trips came at a time when DG MOVE was closely involved with negotiating an EU-Qatar air transport agreement.

Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant told a regular news briefing that the EU executive was currently in the process of reviewing its own guidelines.

O’Reilly said she wanted answers to certain questions by June 3, such as to transparency, the process under which such trips were authorized, and information on any trips taken by other EU officials paid for by third parties.