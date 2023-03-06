Turkey summons U.S. envoy over top general’s visit to Syria

Turkey has summoned the U.S. ambassador, Jeff Flake, to express its concern about the recent visit of General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to northeastern Syria.

The trip was made for reviewing an almost eight-year-old U.S. mission to an area controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a U.S.-allied group that has played a significant role in defeating ISIS.

Turkey regards the SDF, and its spearhead the People’s Protection Units (YPG), as terrorist organizations and views them as the Syrian wing of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Ankara has long been asking the U.S. to end its partnership with the YPG, since it regards them a terrorist group.