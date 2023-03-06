Xi Jingping handpicks top officials further consolidating power

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has consolidated his power further by appointing a new team of top officials to tackle the country’s most pressing economic and political challenges. The team, known as the Central Comprehensive Reform Group, includes some of the most powerful figures in China’s government and Communist Party, and will report directly to Xi.

Led by Vice Premier Liu He, a close ally of Xi, the group includes officials in charge of financial regulation, state-owned enterprises, and economic planning. The group’s formation comes at a time of increasing economic and political pressure on China, including the slowing of economic growth, rising debt levels, and the ongoing trade war with the United States.

Xi has been working to consolidate his power since taking office in 2012, cracking down on corruption, political dissent, and tightening control over the country’s media and internet.

According to Andrew Nathan, a professor of political science at Columbia University, Xi’s power grab could have long-term consequences for China’s economic and political future.

In addition to the new team, the Chinese political arena is set to complete the personnel transition that began with the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October last year.

Seven close associates of Xi Jinping have been identified who are to become the new core of the ruling party.

Xi’s trusted confidants, who were promoted to the CPC elite circle at the 20th National Congress of the CPC last year, make up the new leadership team in China. However, the question remains whether these “insiders” will be making difficult decisions about China’s future direction down to their relationship with Xi Jinping, or become his yes-men.

The appointment of Wang Huning as chairman of the CPPCC is particularly significant, as he will oversee sensitive issues such as ethnic and religious affairs, the Taiwan policy, and united front work. Wang Huning is seen as a representative of the new conservative faction of the CPC, advocating for a more powerful government and centralized power to ensure stability and counter the influence of Western Liberalism.

Overall, Xi’s power grab and appointment of a new team of top officials suggest that he is determined to further centralize control and tighten his grip on power, which could have significant consequences for China’s economic and political future.