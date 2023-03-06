Spanish newspaper praises Poland for its aid to Ukraine

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The volume of Poland’s assistance to Ukraine puts it in the lead of large western countries while the government of Pedro Sanchez has been conducting “meagre and unclear” politics of support towards Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, a Spanish daily has said.

According to the El Mundo Madrid-based daily, Spain is the least self-sacrificing country of the western world with regard to aid for Kyiv.

The newspaper wrote, quoting a report of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, that Poland had spent 0.63 percent of its GDP on assistance for Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and January 15, 2023.

More in GDP terms was spent only by the three Baltic States, the daily noted, adding that Estonia’s assistance was worth 1.07 percent of its GDP, Latvia’s aid totalled 0.98 percent, and Lithuania’s reached 0.65 percent.

El Mundo stated that Spain’s economic and military support of Ukraine had reached 0.03 percent of GDP in the same period and described Madrid’s assistance as “meagre, insignificant and unclear.”

Poland’s assistance for Ukraine has exceeded EUR 3.56 billion over the year, while Spain’s aid has reached nearly EUR 390 million, including “only EUR 80 million worth of military assistance,” the daily concluded.