Poland plans new seaway for terminal in Świnoujście avoiding German waters

The Polish Maritime Office drew out an investment project into the development of a new seaway for the port in Świnoujście, northwestern Poland. The project would make the port independent of German interference. The construction of the seaway would be linked to the development of a deep-water container terminal there, says Deputy Infrastructure Minister Marek Gróbarczyk.



The core of the new approach to the investment in the port of Szczecin-Świnoujście is that it avoids entirely the German waters, the deputy minister said.

“In this way, we get out of all cross-border agreements and, above all, environmental impact reports. Today this is the main tool [Germany uses] against the development of Szczecin and Świnoujście,” Gróbarczyk stressed.

Jeszcze w tym roku ruszy budowa terminala kontenerowego. Być może jest to jedna z ważniejszych inwestycji tego dziesięciolecia. Równolegle #UrządMorski #Szczecin przygotowuje się do budowy nowego toru podejściowego do portu #Świnoujście. https://t.co/lNiaqyLsQF pic.twitter.com/mZ80zTWmwO

— Polska Morska #MuremZaPolskimMundurem (@PolskaMorska) February 13, 2023

The new seaway

According to the head of the Maritime Office in Szczecin Wojciech Zdanowicz, the planned track is 65-70 km long and about 500 m wide.

Preliminary plans assess the depth of the access to the port of Świnoujście to be 17 meters, and thus will allow ships with a draught of 15 meters to enter, Zdanowicz pointed out.

“We are discussing these issues in multiple variants, but the eastern route, which runs exclusively through Polish territorial waters and the Polish exclusive economic zone, is the one we most desire,” he said.

The estimated cost of the investment is EUR 1.5 bn – EUR 2.1 bn. “Of course, this is a multi-year program. It has many sources of financing, and is not based solely on the state budget,” Deputy Minister Gróbarczyk stressed.

Germany opposing Poland’s development

So far, German authorities are in opposition to the construction of a container port in Świnoujście and investments in the Oder River.

Germany’s arguments are mainly focused on environmental issues, but according to experts, the studies commissioned by the German Green Party are of questionable scientific quality, and their form is political.

To this day disputes still arise about the Pomeranian Bay border between Poland and Germany, such as in the development of general plans for the development of maritime areas.