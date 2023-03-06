Belarus court sentences exiled opposition leader to 15 years in prison

A court in Belarus has sentenced exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to 15 years in prison in absentia, the state news agency Belta reported on Monday.

Tsikhanouskaya, 40, fled Belarus after running for the presidency in 2020 against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko. The election was followed by mass protests after the opposition accused Lukashenko of electoral fraud, something he denied.

Tsikhanouskaya, whose supporters have dismissed the charges against her as a meaningless farce, was put on trial in absentia for treason charges in January.

Last month Tsikhanouskaya’s husband, Siarhei Tsikhanouski was sentenced to an additional 1.5 years in prison for disobeying staff at a penal colony.

Siarhei Tsikhanouski entered politics beforehis wife as a blogger and activist, gaining popularity in Belarus before the 2020 presidential campaign began.

Tsikhanouski was arrested on May 29, 2020, during a pre-election picket and has not been released since. In December 2021, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for, among other things, “organizing a riot”.

The authorities did not allow him to register his candidacy for the elections, because at that time he was in jail, so his wife applied to the Central Election Commission instead, and later became recognized as the leader of the Belarusian opposition.

Tsikhanouskaya ran in the 2020 presidential election in Belarus, challenging Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who had been in power since 1994. According to authorities, the Belarusian dictator was awarded 80.1 percent of the vote, while Tsikhanouskaya received the support of 10.1 percent of voters.

In addition, the court in Minsk sentenced in absentia her co-worker and former Belarusian Minister of Culture, Pavel Latushka, to 18 years in prison.