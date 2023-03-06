Poland one of the top destinations for UK pensioners looking to retire abroad

According to the Pension Exodus Report by Investing Reviews, Poland is now the fifth most popular destination, with an increase of 214 percent since Brexit.

Poland is one of the top destinations for UK pensioners looking to retire abroad, a new report has found.

Using data provided by the UK’s Department of Work and Pensions, the report found: “An extra 2,213 people claiming a UK pension have set down their roots in Poland since Britain officially left the EU on 31 Jan 2020.

“Since you only need ten years of National Insurance contributions to get some UK state pension, the increase could be due to Polish nationals heading home after retiring from work in the UK.

The table below shows the increase in pension claimants since Brexit.Investingreviews.co.uk

“Or it could be that Poland has become a new hotspot for pensioners looking to enjoy their latter years.”

The report shows the increase in pension claimants since Brexit.

Following the Brexit vote on 23 June 2016, there were 1,962 claimants (93 percent) more than before the vote.

After Brexit Day 31 Jan 2020, there was an increase of 2,213, or 75 percent.

According to a ‘happiness’ survey carried out last year, the best place to live in Poland was Gdynia.PAP

Carried out on 35,987 people, the survey by Otodom and ThinkCo found this was followed by Gdańsk, Zielona Góra, Tychy, Bielsko-Biała, Szczecin, Rzeszów, Katowice, Poznań and Kraków.

Among the reasons given by respondents were proximity to greenery, entertainment options, transport links and safety – to read more click here: https://www.thefirstnews.com/article/gdynia-happiest-place-in-poland-says-new-report-revealing-countrys-most-and-least-satisfied-cities-32304

Investing Reviews’ CEO Simon Jones said that one of the reasons behind the increasing numbers in Poland could be that the pensions of retirees moving to the EU or somewhere in the European Economic Area pension will increase in value alongside British levels.