Poland stands as example of agricultural success: President Duda

My country is an example of the success that can be achieved by investing in agriculture and modernizing the agri-food sector, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in the Qatari capital Doha, participating in a panel on agriculture and rural development at the Private Sector Forum.

In his speech, he stressed the importance of ensuring food security around the world. “The secure supply of grain, drinking water, fresh foodstuffs, food, and functioning and efficient supply chains between Europe, Africa, and the Middle East is currently hampered due to the ongoing war in Ukraine,” Duda said.

“It is important to support the least developed countries, in terms of agriculture, so that they can ensure their food security,” he added.

As the president stressed, in order to support the modernization of areas concerned with insufficient food production, modern technologies must be used, including, among others, artificial intelligence or digital platforms for farmers, which can help increase income levels and reduce the bad effects of synthetic fertilizers on food.

Duda emphasized that Poland is aware that the least developed countries will not be able to manage on their own and will need help from the more developed states.

“That’s why Poland is actively engaged to support entrepreneurship in the least developed countries (LDCs),” Duda said.

5 things you need to know about the key UN conference kicking off on Sunday focusing on the world's least-developed countries #LDC5https://t.co/hN9PsYA8PR pic.twitter.com/HdhgvwCAHz

— UN News (@UN_News_Centre) March 3, 2023

A good example for LDCs

The president also noted that since Poland joined the EU, food exports have become a driving force in the agricultural sector.

Have you heard of LDCs before?

LDCs are the 46 Least Developed Countries who face socio-economic challenges and low income.

We need political leadership at the highest levels in order to harness the great potential of LDCs and push for their resilience and prosperity.#LDC5 pic.twitter.com/ERI480PTiM

— UN Development (@UNDP) March 6, 2023

“Poland has benefited from being price-competitive, which is extremely important in terms of exports,” he said. “Over the past two decades, the value of our food exports has increased almost sevenfold,” Duda added and reported that Polish products in 2021 were shipped to 198 countries around the world.