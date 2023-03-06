Poland enjoys lower deficit than planned says PM

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s budget deficit was much lower than planned in 2022, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

The prime minister revealed the latest deficit figures at a public finance conference held at Warsaw’s National Stadium on Monday.

“Today I can say that the budget deficit for 2022 was PLN 12.4 billion (EUR 2.63 billion),” he said, adding that the originally planned figure was PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.37 billion).

Morawiecki went on to say that the actual deficit was “significantly lower than nearly all economists expected.”

The 2022 general government deficit was also lower compared to expectations, the prime minister announced.

“The general government deficit, which has not been fully verified yet… will be about 3 percent of GDP, so also significantly lower than forecast a few months ago,” he said.