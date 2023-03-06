Brazil’s most prolific serial killer and notorious vigilante murdered

The most prolific serial killer in contemporary Brazil, 68-year-old Pedro Rodrigues junior aka ‘Pedrinho Matador’, was himself the victim of a murder, gunned down on Sunday outside his sister’s home in a suburb of Sao Paulo. He was accused and convicted of murdering 71 people.

Rodrigues boasted of killing more than a hundred people. As he claimed at his trial, his victims were mainly drug traffickers.

Local police reported that Pedrinho Matador was found around 10 am in the Sao Paulo suburb of Ponte Grande. According to the serial killer’s aunt, he was on the pavement with a child in his arms when a black car drove by and shot him. The child was not hit.

Born in 1954 to a poor family, he made a living from petty theft from the age of 10, and committed his first murder at the age of 11. Years down the line one of his victims was his own father. He killed him upon discovering that his father had murdered his mother.

The court sentenced Pedro Rodrigues to 128 years in prison, but after serving 42 years, he was granted parole in 2018. “I’m doing good for society, cleaning the world of cowards”, he said.

In 1996, three years before being released and confessing that he would continue to kill when he got out of prison, Pedrinho said that he killed for pleasure and revenge.

Upon sharing his story with the public, Rodrigues shot to fame becoming one of Brazil’s most famous youtubers and published an autobiography.

According to official statistics, there were 41,000 homicides in Brazil last year, which equates to 110 per day. In the last quarter of last year, a 6.5 percent rise was recorded.