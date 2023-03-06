Wagner commander warns Putin about the possible collapse of Russian front

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that Russia’s position around the city of Bakhmut was about to collapse due to a lack of ammunition, stressing that the government might be setting them up as possible scapegoats if Russia was to lose the war.

“For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal,” Prigozhin said in his press service Telegram channel on Sunday, referring to the absence of ammunition.

Prigozhin began to sadly predict Russian defeats – "If today Wagner retreats from Bakhmut, whole frontline will crumble".

He panics about "ammunition famine" and threatens that if Wagner is forced to retreat, flanks break, whole Luhansk region & Crimea will be surrendered etc. pic.twitter.com/89pOKSrHcf

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 5, 2023

Prigozhin regularly criticizes Russia’s defense chiefs and top generals. Last month, he accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and others of “treason” for withholding supplies of munitions to his men.

In a nearly four-minute video published on the Wagner Orchestra Telegram channel on March 4, Prigozhin said his troops were worried that the government wanted to set them up as possible scapegoats if Russia lost the war.

Origami of death: Ukraine deterring Russian forces with cardboard drones

Despite their unassuming appearance, the cardboard drones, which are being sent to Ukraine at a rate of 100 per month from Australia, have proven…

see more

“If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse. The situation will not be sweet for all military formations protecting Russian interests,” he stated.

Ukraine holding on in Bakhmut

Ukrainian military officials and analysts reported that leaders of Russia’s 155th Brigade fighting near the town of Vuhledar, south of Bakhmut, were resisting orders to attack after sustaining severe losses.

For its part, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday said Russian forces had hit a command center of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

Volodymyr Nazarenko, a commander of Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut, said that there had been no order to retreat and “the defense is holding” in grim conditions.

NEW: #Ukrainian forces may be conducting a limited fighting withdrawal in eastern #Bakhmut & are continuing to inflict high casualties against advancing #Russian forces, but it is still too early to assess Ukrainian intentions concerning a complete withdrawal from the city. 🧵1/6 https://t.co/7eK79cTsse

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) March 6, 2023

Objectives not completed

A Russian victory in Bakhmut, with a pre-war population of about 70,000, would give it the first major prize in a costly winter offensive, after it called up hundreds of thousands of reservists last year. Russia says it would be a stepping stone to completing the capture of the Donbas industrial region, one of its most important objectives.

Ukraine’s military said early on Monday its forces had repelled 95 Russian attacks in the Bakhmut area on Sunday.