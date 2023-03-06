Single-digit inflation possible this year, official says

Inflation may fall to single figures before the end of the year, a deputy finance minister said on Monday.

Poland has been struggling with a high inflation rate for a number of months, and in January it hit 17.2 percent.

But in a radio interview, Artur Sobon said that a marked drop in inflation was expected in March, and that next year it could fall to 5 percent with economic growth at 4 percent GDP.

“All forecasts, even the most radical ones… say it (inflation – PAP) will be single-digit this year,” Sobon said.

Economic growth this year, according to the Finance Ministry’s expectations, will be 1.7 percent, he added while saying that Poland was the EU’s second-fastest-growing economy after Ireland.