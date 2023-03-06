Poles win 7 medals at the European Athletics Indoor Championships

Polish athletes won three medals on the final day of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul. Although they finished 15th in the medal table, Poland, along with the Netherlands, won the most of them – seven.

The 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships were held in Istanbul, Turkey from March 2–5, with more than 600 athletes representing 51 nations competing there.

Jakub Szymański scooped silver in the 60m hurdles run, while Piotr Lisek came second in the pole vault event. Earlier, Adrianna Sułek and Ewa Swoboda took silver in pentathlon and in 60 meters respectively

The greatest pentathlon ever! 🥲🥹

Thank you for an awesome competition, @thiam_nafi and @adriannasulek! 🙌#Istanbul2023 pic.twitter.com/jVrmUWKCEm

— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) March 3, 2023

Bronze medals were won by Anna Kiełbasińska in the 400-meter race, Sofia Ennaoui in the 1,500-meter race, and the female 4×400 meters relay, represented by Anna Kiełbasińska, Marika Popowicz-Drapała, Alicja Wrona-Kutrzepa and Anna Pałys.

#Istanbul2023 women's 400m final

🥇49.85🇳🇱Femke Bol

🥈50.57🇳🇱Lieke Klaver

🥉51.25🇵🇱Anna Kielbasinskapic.twitter.com/4arpm0qOaY

— Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) March 4, 2023

In the end, Norway topped the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships medal table, with four gold medals and one silver, followed by the Netherlands, winning three gold, three silver, and one bronze, and Great Britain, winning three gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes.

Table toppers!

For the first time in history, Norway tops the medal table at the European Indoor Championships! 🥇🥇🥇🥇#Istanbul2023 pic.twitter.com/yyfOBRQ41J

— European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) March 5, 2023