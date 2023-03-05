PM Kallas’ Reform Party wins plurality in parliamentary elections

Based on results from 396 out 405 polling stations and electronic vote, the Reform Party of incumbent Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has won the plurality of votes, and currently is projected to take 55 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.



If the current coalition holds, with Reform Party’s (liberal, center-right) 38 projected seats, Social Democrats’ (center-left) 9 projected seats, and Isamaa’s (Christian democratic conservative, center-right to right) 8 projected seats, Kaja Kallas can expect to continue heading the government with a slight majority.

Projected seats for other parties are as follows: 17 for the Conservative People’s Party (nationalist, right to far-right), 15 seats for the Center Party (populist, center-left), and 14 for Estonia 200 (liberal, center). No independent candidates have been elected in this election, nor ever in history.

These results mark a return of Estonia 200 to parliamentary politics, after narrowly missing the 5 percent electoral threshold by just 0.3 percent in 2019.

The 101 seats in the unicameral parliament are distributed proportionally, with some tweaks. The Estonian electoral system is explained in simple terms in this English-language article on the website of ERR, Estonia’s public broadcaster.

As of the writing of this article (11.24 pm Tallinn time, 2124 GMT), the breakdown of the vote in terms of a percentage of votes received is as follows:

– 31.9 pct. for Reform Party

– 15.8 pct. for Conservative People’s Party

– 14.3 pct. for Center Party

– 13.6 pct. for Estonia 200

– 9.4 pct. for Social Democrats

– 8.3 pct. for Isamaa

Earlier in the evening, after counting votes from 280 from 405 polling stations, the Conservative People’s Party was in the lead, but any projections made then were based on votes from smaller polling stations and represented less than 20 percent of the total vote.

The results were flipped on their head when the e-vote came in around 11 pm local time, and it was obvious beforehand that it would be a game changer, as for the first time in Estonian history, the majority of the votes have been cast online: 313,514 out of over 614,000. Some voters annulled their e-vote by casting a paper ballot, but it was a small number, just 1,329.

This is exemplified by the results of the United Left Party which came close to winning one seat. It did not cross the 5 percent threshold, but was close to gaining a seat because one of its candidates seemed to have received a required quota of votes in his district that guarantees a seat to a candidate regardless of the overall performance of the party. This however changed the second the electronic votes were decrypted and added to the tally.

Results with a few other vote categories, such as postal votes and advance paper votes which were cast in a district other than where the voter resides (but pertaining to their home district) also have to be reported to produce complete official results.

It also looks like PM Kallas is set to beat the record for the most votes cast for an individual candidate. She is projected to win 30,000 in her constituency, beating the record of the late Edgar Savisaar, founder of the Center Party, who carried 25,057 votes in the 2015 elections.

The turnout has been provisionally counted at 63.7 percent. The lowest turnout was recorded in Ida-Viru county in the northeast of the country. It is the only county in Estonia in which Russians form the majority of the population, making up almost three-fourths of the inhabitants. Not all ethnic Russians residing in Estonia hold Estonian citizenship, but those that do hold it and vote, tend to support parties that are conservative in social matters.