World News 05.03

The liberated town of Izium slowly recovers. The United for Justice conference in Lviv concludes. Polish president Andrzej Duda attends the UN conference in Qatar. Protests in Iran over mass food poisoning in schools for girls. This and much more on the Sunday edition of World News.

Alexander Kuzniak, the chief volunteer of the coordination volunteer center joined TVP World to talk about the highs and lows of volunteering, as well as the most memorable moments during the year of organizing humanitarian aid to the millions of Ukrainians in need.