Speaking truth about Russian aggression is our task: Polish President in Qatar

Poland carries positive associations with it in African countries as a state that made progress and is ready to share its experiences, Polish President Andrzej Duda said during his visit to Qatar. As he stressed, Poland also has a role in spreading the truth about Russian aggression against Ukraine, which Poland’s President called “an immensely important task”.

Qatar is currently hosting the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5). One of the guests in attendance is Andrzej Duda, President of Poland.

During a press briefing, Duda stressed that as an EU and NATO member, Poland is currently considered to be a developed country, one of the “rich countries of the West”.

“That is the way we are seen here, but we also have an important role to play here, in this play, at this conference, during this meeting, where representatives of mostly African countries are present. This is a part I was often asked to play by representatives of our allies, including the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization”.

As President Duda underscored, in Africa Poland is positively associated because it is free of colonial past. As he pointed out, many people in Africa know about the history of Poland, and Poles “can come here and speak to them with raised heads, that we are also a nation that survived exploitation, cruel treatment, that survived the loss of independence, survived without its own state, which was exploited and oppressed.”

“Today we can show how we developed, we can say that we made great progress over the past 30 years, and we are ready to share our experiences,” he added.

According to the Polish President, Poland additionally has a very important part to play in the face of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“In Africa and the Middle East Russian propaganda is unfortunately very successful,” Duda said. “Speaking the truth about the Russian aggression against Ukraine is our immensely important task as those, who are close to the conflict, as neighbors. As Ukraine’s neighbors, we can speak of millions of refugees from Ukraine, who are coming to our country and then going to other parts of the world. We can speak of the tragedy experienced by the Ukrainian nation and this is what we are speaking about here.”

He stressed that the Polish delegation talks about who is the real aggressor and what the Russians are doing in Ukraine and that Poland’s representatives “say it in a loud voice”.

“We speak the truth, which is that it is simply a kind of a neocolonial Russian imperial policy, […] that aims to rob Ukraine, that wants to subjugate a free and sovereign state and nation,” said President Duda, and also listing Russian atrocities perpetrated in Ukraine, which may resonate with countries that have been subject to similar colonial subjugation.

The Polish President added that the conference’s agenda was focused on tragedies that disproportionately affect poor countries, such as droughts, famines, or the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.