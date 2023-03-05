EU and Germany in constructive talks about combustion engines ban from 2035

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen met on Sunday, March 5 at Meseberg castle near Berlin to discuss a range of issues including climate policy, war in Ukraine, digitisation, and the future of the internal combustion engine.

Scholz called for the country to be confident about modernizing its society and economy ahead of the two-day cabinet meeting. He emphasized the need to discuss the significant industrial and economic modernisation required in this decade from all sides.

One of the topics on the agenda was investments by steel and chemical companies in a shift to climate-friendly operations, as well as the opportunities posed by artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, Von der Leyen urged for a quick agreement on the question of the future of the internal combustion engine after 2035. She referred to Germany’s voting behavior on European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines in its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels.

“I want to make it very clear once again: We are in full support for the principle of technology openness. That is important. But that also always has to be in balance with our climate policy goals, which we have also all agreed on. And that’s exactly the balance we have to work out,” said Von der Leyen.

The discussions were held against the backdrop of the German liberal party’s resistance to agreeing to a ban on internal combustion vehicles from 2035 at EU level. A vote among the 27 EU governments had to be postponed because Germany would not have agreed.

According to Transport Minister Volker Wissing, the proposal promised by the EU Commission on how climate-friendly fuels, so-called e-fuels, could be used in internal combustion engines after 2035, and not only in small quantities, is still missing.

The two leaders also addressed concerns over China’s possible supply of weapons to Russia. Scholz and Von der Leyen warned China not to supply weapons to Russia, adding that everyone agreed that this should not happen.

However, they noted that China’s government had promised not to supply any weapons that would cause death, and so far, there was no evidence that China is doing so.